Lucy Hale's Life Sentence Gets Canceled by The CW

Unlike the protagonist, Stella, Life Sentence is not getting a second chance.

The CW has canceled the midseason drama and will not be moving forth with a second season.

The star of the show, Lucy Hale, was the first to break the news to her fans!

“I was emotionally attached to this story and to everyone involved so I’m a little shell shocked right now, but I feel fortunate that we got to tell a beautiful story. Sometimes things don’t resonate with the audience, and shows just don’t work but I’m so proud of what we accomplished & for the experience I had. Life Sentence was a show that a lot of us needed, and I am beyond grateful for those who gave our show a chance," she wrote on Twitter.

The decision isn't completely surprising given the ratings -- it hit a dismal 0.1 LIVE + same day rating in 18-49 before being moved to Friday's where it remained at a 0.1.

The delayed viewing and on-demand did boost ratings a bit but not enough for The CW to stand by the show. Even Hale's Pretty Little Liar's fandom didn't stand a chance against the chopping block.

As someone who watches everything on television, I enjoyed Life Sentence for what it was but will admit, it was definitely lacking when it came to plot depth and storytelling.

Hang in there Lucy, we can't wait to see what you do next!

The CW also canceled Valor.