Mac Miller Dead at 26

Mac Miller has died of an overdose, according to TMZ.

Law enforcement sources told TMZ that the rapper was found on Friday around noon in his San Fernando Valley home.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

A male, presumably inside the house, called 911.

Miller, whose real name is Malcolm James McCormick has had a long struggle with substance abuse.

Shortly after his 2-year relationship with Ariana Grande ended in May — a breakup she attributed to substance abuse — Miller was involved in a car accident.

He crashed his G-Wagon into a utility pole and ran from the scene.

When officers approached him at his home shortly after he confessed and blew 2 times the legal limit.

Last month he was charged with a DUI.

Miller had just been preparing to embark on a U.S. tour after releasing his most recent album, “Swimming,” on Aug. 3.

It was set to kick-off on October 27 in San Francisco, though recent tweets reveal Miller wished it started sooner.

On his social media, he promised fans the show would be "special every night."

