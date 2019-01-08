Mike DiNovo-USA TODAY Sports

Make Cody Parkey's Field Goal And Get A Year Of Free Beer

Think you could make it?

January 8, 2019

After frustration set in over Cody Parkey's missed/blocked field goal, were you thinking to yourself "even I could have made that?"

Well, now's your chance to prove it.

Goose Island is putting fans to the test by offering free beer for a year to anyone that's able to make a 43-yard field goal.

The brewery will be putting a field goal in the middle of the street and letting people take their chance at hitting the field goal.

Think you've got what it takes?

Tags: 
chicago bears