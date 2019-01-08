Make Cody Parkey's Field Goal And Get A Year Of Free Beer

After frustration set in over Cody Parkey's missed/blocked field goal, were you thinking to yourself "even I could have made that?"

Well, now's your chance to prove it.

Goose Island is putting fans to the test by offering free beer for a year to anyone that's able to make a 43-yard field goal.

THREAD

*deep breath* we think we’re finally okay with talking about yesterday’s game. 1/5 — Goose Island Beer Co (@GooseIsland) January 7, 2019

So you know what we’re going to do? Build a dang field goal post in the middle of the street outside of our brewery, and all you pro athletes can come out and prove us wrong. 3/5 — Goose Island Beer Co (@GooseIsland) January 7, 2019

Also, IT WAS TIPPED. 5/5 — Goose Island Beer Co (@GooseIsland) January 7, 2019

The brewery will be putting a field goal in the middle of the street and letting people take their chance at hitting the field goal.

Think you've got what it takes?