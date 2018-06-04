Meghan Trainor Talks New Music & Performing at the B96 Pepsi #SummerBash

Meghan Trainor surprised Tyler this Monday by calling him in the studio to chat about the upcoming B96 Pepsi #SummerBash!

Trainor admitted that she cannot wait to come and soak in all of the warm Chicago weather and reminisced about performing at past bashes.

She even revealed that the bash is one of her brother's (and videographer's) favorite concert's.

Meghan also dished on new music, her brand new music video for #LetYouBeRight, and the second season of her FOX TV Series The Four!

Listen to the full interview below: