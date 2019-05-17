Metro by T-Mobile Take Me Backstage Contest Rules

Metro by T-Mobile Take Me Backstage Official Contest Rules

These Contest rules are specific to the above Contest conducted by Entercom Illinois, LLC d/b/a WBBM-FM (collectively the “Station”). Except to the extent specifically set forth below with respect to this specific Contest, the Station’s general contest rules apply to this Contest as well. A copy of these specific Contest rules and the Station’s general contest rules are available at the Station’s studio at 180 N. Stetson Ave. Suite 1000 Chicago, IL 60601 during regular business hours and on the Station’s website at b96.radio.com/contests. To the extent that the Station’s general contest rules differ from these rules, these rules will govern and control with respect to this Contest.

How to Enter

1.No purchase necessary to enter or to win the Metro by T-Mobile Take Me Backstage (the “Contest”).

2.On-Site Method of Entry: To enter on-site, from 2:00pm (CT) on May 18, 2019 through 7:00pm (CT) on June 21, 2019, visit the “On-Site Events” listed below on the dates and times listed below to obtain an official entry form (available while supplies last), and legibly hand write your first name and last name, complete address (P.O. Boxes are not permitted), city, state, zip code, telephone number (including area code), and date of birth on an official entry form and place the completed entry form in the dedicated collection box. Limit one (1) On-Site entry per eligible person per On-Site Event. All On-Site entries must be received by the end times of each On-Site Event as listed below.

On-Site Events are as follows:

May 18, 2019 beginning at 2:00pm (CT) and ending at 4:00pm (CT) visit Metro by T-Mobile Corporate Retail located at 234 E. 147th St. Harvey, IL 60426.

May 25, 2019 beginning at 2:00pm (CT) and ending at 4:00pm (CT) visit Metro by T-Mobile Corporate Retail located at 2059 W. 47th St. Chicago, IL 60609.

June 1, 2019 beginning at 2:00pm (CT) and ending at 4:00pm (CT) visit Metro by T-Mobile Corporate Retail located at 4759 W. North Ave. Chicago, IL 60639.

June 7, 2019 beginning at 5:00pm (CT) and ending at 7:00pm (CT) visit Metro by T-Mobile Corporate Retail located at 2820 N. Cicero Ave. Chicago, IL 60641.

June 8, 2019 beginning at 2:00pm (CT) and ending at 4:00pm (CT) visit Metro by T-Mobile Corporate Retail located at 7547 N. Paulina St. Chicago, IL 60626.

June 14, 2019 beginning at 4:00pm (CT) and ending at 6:00pm (CT) visit Metro by T-Mobile Corporate Retail located at 2426 S. Cicero Ave. Cicero, IL 60804.

June 15, 2019 beginning at 2:00pm (CT) and ending at 4:00pm (CT) visit Metro by T-Mobile Corporate Retail located at 4048 N. Narragansett Ave. Chicago, IL 60634.

June 21, 2019 beginning 5:00pm (CT) and ending at 7:00pm (CT) visit Metro by T-Mobile Corporate Retail located at 5322 S. Pulaski Rd. Chicago, IL 60632.

How to Win

3.Up to (but no more than) eighty (80) “Qualifying Prize Winners” will be selected in the Contest as follows:

a.At approximately 2:10pm (CT) on May 18, 2019, one (1) Qualifying Prize Winner will be selected in a random drawing of all on-site entries received by 2:10pm (CT) who will receive one (1) Qualifying Prize in this Contest (as described in Section 6 below) and will be qualified to win a Meet and Greet Prize (as described in Section 7 below), subject to verification and compliance with the Contest rules.

b.At approximately 2:20pm (CT) on May 18, 2019, one (1) Qualifying Prize Winner will be selected in a random drawing of all on-site entries received by 2:20pm (CT) who will receive one (1) Qualifying Prize in this Contest (as described in Section 6 below) and will be qualified to win a Meet and Greet (as described in section 7 below), subject to verification and compliance with the Contest rules.

At approximately 2:10pm (CT) on May 25, 2019, one (1) Qualifying Prize Winner will be selected in a random drawing of all on-site entries received by 2:10pm (CT) who will receive one (1) Qualifying Prize in this Contest (as described in Section 6 below) and will be qualified to win a Meet and Greet (as described in Section 7 below), subject to verification and compliance with the Contest rules.

At approximately 2:10pm (CT) on June 1, 2019, one (1) Qualifying Prize Winner will be selected in a random drawing of all on-site entries received by 2:10pm (CT) who will receive one (1) Qualifying Prize in this Contest (as described in Section 6 below) and will be qualified to win a Meet and Greet (as described in Section 7 below), subject to verification and compliance with the Contest rules.

At approximately 5:10pm (CT) on June 7, 2019, one (1) Qualifying Prize Winner will be selected in a random drawing of all on-site entries received by 5:10pm (CT) who will receive one (1) Qualifying Prize in this Contest (as described in Section 6 below) and will be qualified to win a Meet and Greet (as described in Section 7 below), subject to verification and compliance with the Contest rules.

At approximately 2:10pm (CT) on June 8, 2019, one (1) Qualifying Prize Winner will be selected in a random drawing of all on-site entries received by 2:10pm (CT) who will receive one (1) Qualifying Prize in this Contest (as described in Section 6 below) and will be qualified to win a Meet and Greet (as described in Section 7 below), subject to verification and compliance with the Contest rules.

At approximately 4:10pm (CT) on June 14, 2019, one (1) Qualifying Prize Winner will be selected in a random drawing of all on-site entries received by 4:10pm (CT) who will receive one (1) Qualifying Prize in this Contest (as described in Section 6 below) and will be qualified to win a Meet and Greet (as described in Section 7 below), subject to verification and compliance with the Contest rules.

At approximately 2:10pm (CT) on June 15, 2019, one (1) Qualifying Prize Winner will be selected in a random drawing of all on-site entries received by 2:10pm (CT) who will receive one (1) Qualifying Prize in this (as described in Section 6 below) and will be qualified to win a Meet and Greet (as described in Section 7 below), subject to verification and compliance with the Contest rules.

At approximately 5:10pm (CT) on June 21, 2019, one (1) Qualifying Prize Winner will be selected in a random drawing of all on-site entries received by 5:10pm (CT) who will receive one (1) Qualifying Prize in this Contest (as described in Section 6 below) and will be qualified to win a Meet and Greet (as described in Section 7 below), subject to verification and compliance with the Contest rules.

i.Entries will be eligible for all of the drawings they are received before. Entries will be retained and included in all subsequent drawings during the Contest.

ii.The Station will notify each Qualifying Prize Winner by an announcement on-site immediately following each drawing. Qualifying Prize Winners must come forward to claim their Qualifying Prizes within three (3) minutes of their names being announced. Any Qualifying Prize Winner who does not come forward within three (3) minutes of their name being announced will forfeit the Qualifying Prize, an alternate Qualifying Prize Winner may be randomly selected from among all remaining eligible on-site entries received by each drawing’s entry deadline. This process will continue until a Qualifying Prize Winner claims the Qualifying Prize for each random drawing. The Station will be the sole timekeeper in the Contest. Qualifying Prize Winners must be present at the time of each drawing to win a Qualifying Prize.

4.Starting at approximately 5:35pm (CT) and ending at approximately 6:05pm (CT) on June 22, 2019, the Station will look for Qualifying Prize Winners in the audience of Summer Bash on the concourse of the All State Arena. On June 22, 2019 at approximately 5:35pm (CT), 5:45pm (CT), 5:55pm (CT), and 6:05pm (CT) the first (1st) Qualifying Prize Winner that the Station can find who, along with their guest, are both wearing the official Take Me Backstage t-shirt as won as part of the Qualifying Prize will win one (1) Meet and Greet Prize (as described in Section 7 below). Both the Qualifying Prize winner AND their guest must both be wearing the official Take Me Backstage t-shirt (as described in Section 7 below) in order to be eligible to win the Back Stage Prize. Any Qualifying Prize Winner who is not wearing the official Take Me Backstage t-shirt or whose guest is not wearing the official Take Me Backstage t-shirt, or who is not first spotted by Station staff will not be eligible to win a Meet and Greet Prize. Up to a total of four (4) “Meet and Greet Prize Winners” will be selected in the Contest on June 22, 2019. Meet and Greet Prize Winners will be notified of winning by the Station in person, as the Station employee will take the name and phone number of the Meet and Greet Prize Winner and give them an informational letter for the Meet and Greet they will be attending. If they do not arrive for the Meet and Greet that they are given, they will not receive entry into another Meet and Greet. In the event that the Station does not find four (4) Qualifying Prize Winners by 6:05pm (CT) on June 22, 2019 at Summer Bash who, along with their guest, are both wearing the official “Take Me Backstage” t-shirt as won as part of the Qualifying Prize, then only the number of Meet and Greet Prize Winners will be less than four (4). Meet and Greet Prize Winners must be present at Summer Bash in order to win a Meet and Greet Prize.

5.Odds of winning a Qualifying Prize in this Contest shall depend upon the number of entries received during each on-site entry period, as described in Section 3 above. Odds of a Qualifying Prize Winner winning a Meet and Greet Prize are 4 in 80.

Prize(s)

6.The up to eighty (80) verified Qualifying Prize Winners will each receive the following “Qualifying Prize”: (i) two (2) tickets to Summer Bash taking place on June 22, 2019 at the Allstate Arena located at 6920 Mannheim Rd., Rosemont, IL 60018 and (ii) two (20 “Take Me Backstage” t-shirts. Each Qualifying Prize is valued at $100 and is courtesy of Metro by T-Mobile.

7.The up to four (4) verified Meet and Greet Prize Winners will each receive the following “Meet and Greet Prize”: two (2) entries into one Meet and Greet with one (1) artist at the Summer Bash taking place on June 22, 2019 at the Allstate Arena located at 6920 Mannehim Rd., Rosemont, IL 60018 The Meet and Greet artist will be determined by the Station. There is no value associated with the Meet and Greet and courtesy of Metro by T-Mobile.

Sponsor(s)

8.The administrator and sponsor of this Contest are Entercom of Illinois, LLC d/b/a WBBM-FM and Metro by T-Mobile.