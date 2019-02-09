Are the GRAMMYs Okurrr? Everyone Shows off Their Best Cardi B Impression Before Music's Biggest Night

Are we prepared for the power of a GRAMMY-winning Cardi B?

The 26-year-old singer has already shattered every expectation. She delivered on the promise of "Bodak Yellow", outperformed the hype for her debut album, constantly surprised and elevated at every turn. She's a commercial star, an inspiration, a Vegas destination, and even an unlikely political pundit. But all this comes before a potentially monumental night for the Invasion Of Privacy singer.

Cardi B is nominated for five GRAMMY Awards on Sunday night, including Record Of The Year and Album Of The Year. She's nominated in both Pop and Rap categories, and could possibly be the big winner on a crowded night of rising stars. Even without winning the "I Like It" supernova continues to climb, but some key GRAMMY wins could make her a force beyond comprehension.

As we await the outcome of the 61st Annual GRAMMY Awards, we asked other artists backstage to do their best Cardi B and to give us an "okurrr." Watch above as everyone from Mark Ronson to Lauren Jauregui to George Clinton make an attempt, but ultimately prove nobody is as "okurrr" as Cardi.

The 2019 GRAMMY Awards broadcast live on CBS from the Staples Center in Los Angeles on Sunday, February 10th at 8pm.

