Suprise! Ariana Grande Addresses Her Exes In New Song, "Thank U, Next"

Ariana Grande is ready to move on, and it sounds amazing.

The Sweetener singer dropped an ode to her exes on Saturday night, but she insists that it's not shade, just gratitude.

no drags.... no shade..... jus love, gratitude, acceptance, honesty, forgiveness ... and growth -- — Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) November 3, 2018

"Thank U, Next" addresses her relationship history, from Big Sean to Pete Davidson. "Thought I’d end up with Sean, but he wasn’t a match. Wrote some songs about Ricky, now I listen and laugh" she sings. "Even almost got married, and for Pete I’m so thankful. Wish I could say thank you to Malcolm, cause he was an angel."

Along the way Ariana reconnects with herself, and finds peace and patience. "Thank U, Next" might be a sentiment of acceptance and forgiveness, but the phrase "thank u, next" was certainly born in a different place for Ariana. After a promo for this week's episode of Saturday Night Live in which Davidson jokingly proposes to the musical guest, Grande subtweeted a string of now deleted tweets, reading "for somebody who claims to hate relevancy u sure love clinging to it huh. thank u. next."

The song also happens to debut a half hour before SNL airs on the east coast. Listen to "Thank U, Next" below.