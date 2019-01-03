Ariana Grande, Childish Gambino, and Tame Impala to Headline Coachella

After some Kanye West-sized drama, Coachella has released their 2019 lineup, including Ariana Grande, Childish Gambino, and Tame Impala in the headlining slot. Twenty years after the inaugural festival, Coachella still stands above a crowded calendar of packed lineups by boasting the biggest pop star on the planet and a few event performances.

This year it's Grande, who had more headlines and hits than most in 2018 and is already priming anticipation for a new album, less than a year after her number one LP Sweetener. The singer is a cultural force right now, shattering records and keeping timelines flooded. It will be tough to match Beyoncé and what she did last year, but it's tough to argue than anyone else demands more eyeballs at this moment than the "thank u, next" singer.

humbled and excited as all hell @coachella -- thank u — Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) January 3, 2019

For Childish Gambino and Tame Impala, it's the circumstances that surround them that raise the hype for their headliner status. Donald Glover recently wrapped what is said to be his last tour as Gambino, but left a trail of new music along the way. Could a Coachella booking mean the final Childish Gambino album is imminent? Maybe.

The same logic applies to Tame Impala, who released their last album in 2015. Currents put the Kevin Parker-fronted band atop the festival circuit the first time around, and their return to the top line likely means new music is on the way. In the time between, Parker has become a pop favorite, being embraced by Rihanna and working with Mark Ronson and Lady Gaga. A new project could have a big impact, worthy of Coachella's highest honor.

Further down the bill, the lineup continues to wow. Janelle Monáe brings her electrifying set and Album Of The Year-nominated Dirty Computer to the desert, Solange returns for more adventurous R&B, and The 1975 bring their latest album stateside and continue their reign as one of the most successful and daring bands of our time. Kacey Musgraves and H.E.R. are both up from GRAMMY Awards for Album Of The Year, and are both set for the Coachella stage, and BLACKPINK becomes the first female K-pop to perform at the festival.

It all goes down the weekend of April 12th and 19th in Indio, California. You can find more details and tickets here.