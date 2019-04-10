Is Ariana Grande Planning a "Thank U, Next" Body Lotion?

Thank U, Scent.

We're so grateful for Ariana Grande. The "7 Rings" singer soon might be spreading her love to lotions and shower gels, after filing for a "Thank U, Next" trademark for a line of bath and body products. Her company GrandAri, Inc. applied earlier this month to use the name for fragrances, lotions, bath and shower gels, body scrubs, body powders, body mists and beyond.

This is not the first time the Sweetener singer has stepped into the fragrance game. Grande currently has a Sugar Cube Set available featuring scents like Toasted Marshmallow, French Vanilla Bean, and Creamy Coconut. She also has an "uplifting" Cloud perfume that is now available. And, for something more flavorful, you can check out Ariana's Cloud Macchiato currently at Starbucks.

This week Grande is taking a break from her Sweetener World Tour for two weekends at Coachella. You can find her full list of upcoming dates here.