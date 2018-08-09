Ariana Grande Sets A Date For Carpool Karaoke

Who hurt Ariana?

Earlier this week we saw pictures of Ariana Grande with her hand bandaged after a Carpool Karaoke session with James Corden.

but i LOVE my bandage it looks sick @JKCorden i’ll be ok one day pic.twitter.com/uBABjvksVP — Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) August 7, 2018

While we don’t know yet what happened to the “God Is A Woman” singer, we now know we’ll get our answer on August 15th according to this tweet.

yeee ! imma be on @latelateshow on Wednesday August 15 jus thought u should know #carpoolkaraoke pic.twitter.com/YpYu3J8Zfm — Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) August 9, 2018

Grande will be in the car with Corden and The Late Late Show just days before the release of her new album Sweetener on August 17th.