The Backstreet Boys Take It Back to the Beginning on 'Jimmy Kimmel Live!'

We already know that Backstreet's been back, completing a roaring return with their excellent album DNA earlier this year. However, the Backstreet Boys still know how to handle the classics.

On Jimmy Kimmel Live!, the group performed "As Long As You Love Me", gliding across the stage with the same dance moves and effortless charm as it was over 20 years ago. It's a nice preview for the upcoming DNA World Tour that will kick off on May 11th in Portugal. The group starts the run in the US on July 12th.

Early this year the Backstreet Boys shared with us some behind-the-scenes stories about DNA, and debated the difference between the early "As Long As You Love Me" days and today. Check it out below.