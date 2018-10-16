Brendon Urie Of Panic! At The Disco Carved Into A Pumpkin Is Equal Parts Creepy And Cool

Everything is a bit more spooky around Halloween. Even the adorable Brendon Urie can catch a case of the creepy come October.

The face of the Panic! At The Disco singer was carved into a pumpkin this week, by "Professional Extreme Holiday Pumpkin Carver" Jon Neill. The result is a perfect blend of cool, and of course...creepy.

What did you do to sweet, sweet Brendon? Those eyes are filled with darkness now, and a speck of sweetness.

It's almost Halloween ---- https://t.co/rRuJwQmCqP — Panic! At The Disco (@PanicAtTheDisco) October 11, 2018

This is not Neill's first foray into turning handsome rockstars into cold-sweat terror-filled lawn ornaments. Take a look at what he did to Jon Bon Jovi.

If you got it, haunt it. Thanks for keeping our nightmares alive. Happy Halloween.

