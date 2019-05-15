Britney Spears' Manager Reveals: She Might Never Perform Again​

In a new interview with TMZ, Britney Spears' manager expresses new doubt that the star will ever perform again. Larry Rudolph explains that Spears in not in the physical or mental shape to take on her Las Vegas residency, or any performance at this time.

"As the person who guides her career, based on the information I and all of the professionals who work with her are being told on a need-to-know basis, from what I have gathered it's clear to me she should not be going back to do this Vegas residency, not in the near future and possibly never again" Rudolph tells the site.

"I don't want her to work again till she's ready, physically, mentally and passionately. If that time never comes again it will never come again" Rudolph continues. "I have no desire or ability to make her work again. I am only here for her when she wants to work. And, if she ever does want to work again, I'm here to tell her if it's a good idea or a bad idea."

The comments from her manager is the latest blow for the "...Baby One More Time" star, who has been in court over her conservatorship, and battling rumors about her well-being after talk of be being in a mental health facility. Last month Spears spoke out about the stories swirling around her health, posting a video and explaining, “my family has been going through a lot of stress and anxiety lately, so I just needed time to deal."

"Don’t worry, I’ll be back very soon!”

In January, Spears cancelled her upcoming Las Vegas residency after health complications emerged with her father. "I had to make the difficult decision to put my full focus and energy on my family at this time" she wrote at the time. "I hope you all can understand."

After reports of her stay at the mental health facility, fans started a #FreeBritney movement, arranging several protests in the past month.

Mental health, addiction, and relapses are very real. If you or anyone you know is struggling, know that someone is always there. Additionally, give a call to 1-800-662-HELP (4357), the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration's national helpline, at any time, any day of the year, and free of charge.

All RADIO.COM stations are committed to ending the stigma of talking about mental health. For more information and resources, visit ImListening.org.