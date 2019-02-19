The Cardi B and Post Malone Cruise You Never Knew You Needed

This Love Boat has more ink and is looser with the liquor. It's the Days Of Summer Cruise featuring Cardi B, Post Malone, and DJ Khaled, twerking off from Miami on June 28th.

Are you prepared to see Posty sporting Crocs in the buffett line, as the Carnival Victory sets sail for the Bahamas on a 4-night party this summer? Are you #blessed enough for a Cardi party on the high seas? Is this real life?

Overseeing the sea adventure will be DJ Khaled, delivering major keys and acting as your host for the voyage. The multi-hyphenate star is hard at work on his upcoming album Father of Asahd, and both Cardi B and Post Malone are thought to be involved in the project. The album will be the follow-up to his 2017 LP Grateful, which boasted giant songs, "I'm The One" and "Wild Thoughts." Since then the inspirational DJ has found success with tracks featuring Chance The Rapper, Jennifer Lopez, Beyoncé, and more during a strong 2018.

Post Malone and Cardi B are both coming off of big performances at the 61st Annual GRAMMY Awards, with Cardi B making history for her Best Rap Album win. She dropped her Bruno Mars collaboration "Please Me" last week.