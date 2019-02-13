The Chainsmokers, Dan + Shay, and More Reveal Their Supergroup Dreams

Feeling inspired by all of the collaborations at the GRAMMY Awards, we asked some of our favorite artists which groups they would most like to start a supergroup with.

In the exclusive video above, we talked with some amazing duos about joining forces with other groups. We can't stop thinking about The Chainsmokers joining forces with Florida Georgia Line, or Dan + Shay teaming up with their favorite iconic pair. But what would you call these franken-bands? With names stitched together to form something ridiculously new and awesome, we're hyped at the possibilities.

Watch a few of our favorite answers above, including supergroup ideas from Grey, Zhavia Ward, George Clinton, and Bob Moses.

You can check out all of our coverage of the 2019 GRAMMY Awards here.