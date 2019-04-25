Mabel Delivers a Stunning Acoustic Version of "Don't Call Me Up"

"Don't Call Me Up" is an anthem, brought to us by the one and only Mabel.

The 23-year-old singer has been everywhere the last few months, thanks to the infectious power of her latest single. "I'm over you and I don't need your lies no more" she sings with strength on the bouncy and commanding track. "It was your game that left scars, I'm over you."

The assertive song doesn't lose anything when it's done acoustically. In the exclusive performance above, Mabel strips it down for an intimate edition of the smash, with a spotlight centered on that amazing, dynamic voice.

Earlier this year we talked with Mabel about "Don't Call Me Up" and the vibrant video for the song. "The guy in the 'Don't Call Me Up' video is literally more famous than me" she smiled. "Since he was in the video I get messages, like hundreds of messages every day from girls being like, 'who is this guy?'"

You can watch the full conversation below. Mabel is set to release her debut album High Expectations on July 12th.