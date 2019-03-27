The Family of Avicii Launches Foundation Focused on Mental Health

Nearly a year after the sudden passing of Avicii, the family of the GRAMMY-nominated artist has set up a foundation in his honor

The Tim Bergling Foundation will support many causes including climate change and nature conservation, and will start with a strong focus on mental health and suicide prevention. “Tim wanted to make a difference" explains his family in a statement. "Starting a foundation in his name is our way to honor his memory and continue to act in his spirit.”

Avicii retired from touring in 2016 after chart-topping success, dealing with health issues and mental health concerns. He died on April 20th of 2018 of an apparent suicide. He was 28-years-old.

Mental health, addiction, and relapses are very real. You are not alone, and we understand. If you or anyone you know is struggling with depression and thinking of suicide, know that someone is always there. Additionally, give a call to 1-800-662-HELP (4357), the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration's national helpline, at any time, any day of the year, and free of charge.

All RADIO.COM stations are committed to ending the stigma of talking about mental health. For more information and resources, visit ImListening.org.