Get Lost In RM From BTS' "Forever Rain" Video
From the new bilingual seven-track playlist 'mono.'
RM of BTS is back with his second solo effort, a seven-track playlist titled mono.
One of the main forces behind the boy band phenomenon, RM shines on mono. with some atmospheric world-building, weaving his way through two languages and showing skills in any style he sinks into. Perhaps the fast-paced life of BTS has effected RM, as he rhymes about sadness along with the lush melodies. It's a huge step forward for the already critically acclaimed MC.
Below is the track list for mono., as well as the video for playlist-closer "forever rain." Watch the affecting animation and get lost in the beauty.
- tokyo
- seoul
- moonchild
- badbye featuring eAeon
- uhgood
- everythingoes featuring NELL
- forever rain
This is the first album from BTS since the release of Love Yourself: Answer in August. The 26-track double disc album was the conclusion of the Love Yourself trilogy. The new playlist mono. from RM is available here.
