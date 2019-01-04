GRAMMY Awards: Best Pop Duo/Group Performance Nominees

Everything is more fun with friends.

The Best Pop Duo/Group Performance category at the 61st Annual GRAMMY Awards is filled with relationships of all shapes and sizes, from a duo of empowering women to a longtime group stepping back into the spotlight. There's country, there's crooners, there's Bradley Cooper. Music is more collaborative than ever before, and these seven songs are shining examples of the magic that happens when artists cross genres and generations. These are the nominees for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance.

Christina Aguilera Featuring Demi Lovato - "Fall In Line"

This feminist anthem crosses generations to combine two powerhouse vocalists, as the two trade soaring spots and vocal runs against a futuristic stomping blues beat. This nomination is Christina's 20th and, the 2nd for Lovato, combining two of the biggest voices of the last two decades.

Backstreet Boys - "Don't Go Breaking My Heart"

And with that, Backstreet was officially back. This infectious, timeless disco-infused dance floor anthem ushered in a new era for the group and gave them their biggest hit since 2005.

Tony Bennett & Diana Krall - "'S Wonderful"

One of the highlights from the first full-length collaboration between these legendary musicians, Bennett and Krall breathe cool new life into a Gershwin standard. As the bassline dances beaneath them, these two are effortless together in a playful volley of vocals for a true classic.

Lady Gaga & Bradley Cooper - "Shallow"

A Star Is Born is filled with amazing moments, as the love story of Gaga and Cooper's characters unfolds in emotional fashion. It is all anchored by the music of the film, with Cooper stepping into the well-worn boots of an aging country star and Gaga bringing to life the upstart Ally. The tender songs they sing together are some of the movie's biggest moments, with songs like "Shallow" instantly transporting you back to their first performance together. The love song has resonated because of the film's success, but also because of beautiful story that lives within the lyrics.

Maroon 5 Featuring Cardi B - "Girls Like You"

"Girls Like You" is a perfect pop song, approachable and relevant with a hook that won't quit. This time around Maroon 5 added some extra secret sauce to the recipe, enlisting the pop culture supernova Cardi B to lend a few bars to the equation. Add in a video full of the world's most famous females and you have one of the biggest songs of the year.

Justin Timberlake Featuring Chris Stapleton - "Say Something"

It was a performance from a different award show that first brought Timberlake and Stapleton together, but the two became fast friends and set out to write together for Timberlake's Man Of The Woods album. Without planning, Stapleton hopped on the song of reflection and helped write the latest chapter for the duo.

Zedd, Maren Morris & Grey - "The Middle"

Not many songs were as everywhere as "The Middle" in 2018. The song built steam all year, gathering groups of fans across pop, country, and beyond. After being recorded by several top-tier singers, they finally settled on Maren Morris as the perfect voice for the earworm anthem, and the rest is history.

The 2019 GRAMMY Awards will broadcast live on CBS from Staples Center in Los Angeles on Sunday, February 10th at 8pm.