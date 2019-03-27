John Legend's "Baby Shark" Duet With His Daughter Is the Best Doo-Doo-Doo-Doo-Doo-Doo

This Instagram post from John Legend has it all. A cute kid, fresh fashion, and a song that has burrowed into our brains with an unrelinquishing thirst to destroy us from the inside out. But mostly, it's just adorable.

Luna takes a cue from Daddy Shark's shirt, and launches into one of the best duets on the internet all day.

Related: Watch Cardi B Strut in "Baby Shark" Fashion Show

The 2-year-old is already sharing the stage with the EGOT winner, and stealing hearts during a trip out to lunch. Legend surely knows a good thing when he hears it, already to the "Battle Round" for his first season of The Voice, but this time it's no question. Luna and Legend likely turned all the chairs in the place. Check it out below.