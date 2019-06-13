Kevin Jonas Reveals His Daughter Almost Spilled Reunion Secret

During a stop at The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, the Jonas Brothers revealed that the daughter of Kevin Jonas might have been the first to leak the news of their reunion plans.

After playing an adorable clip of Kevin's 5-year-old Alena, the trio shared the story of his daughter telling her class the secret. "She did tell her entire school that the Jonas Brothers were coming back, before the Jonas Brothers were" Kevin explains with wide eyes.

"We were trying to keep it a secret for basically a year. We were making this documentary, making the album. And we're like, 'We got this on lock. No one's gonna tell'" adds Nick Jonas. "Kevin comes home and says, 'Guys, Alena told her whole class.'"

"Luckily, those 5-year-olds were tight-lipped" continues Nick. "They kept the secret for us" Kevin added.

Elsewhere in the interview, the brothers talk about the family changes they have gone through since their last time playing together, with Kevin sharing that his two girls recently got to see their first show. It's been 10 years since the release of their last album. Alena is 5, and his daughter Valentina is 2-years-old.

Earlier this week, the Jonas Brothers sat in with Fallon and The Roots for a version of "Sucker" with classroom instruments. The group is on track for a number one album, after Happiness Begins was released on Friday June 7th.

The brothers also recently added dates to their upcoming Happiness Begins Tour that kicks off on August 7th. You can find the full list of shows here.