Lady Gaga Pays Tribute to Cardi B After GRAMMY Awards: "Lift Her up and Honor Her"

The meeting between Lady Gaga and Cardi B at the 61st Annual GRAMMY Awards was years in the making. The "I Like It" singer has long cited Gaga as one of her idols, and even performed "Bad Romance" for a High School talent show in her younger years.

On Sunday, the two forces finally came together, having a chance to chat in the crowd between both of their show-stopping performances. Both went home with well-deserved awards, but unfortunately the response has been very different for these two amazing artists.

As Gaga has been universally celebrated, some have taken Cardi's win as a chance to criticize the Invasion Of Privacy singer's win for Best Rap Album. Her triumph over other artists and the inclusion of Offset on stage during her acceptance has prompted some of the worst takes, loud enough to cause Cardi to deactivate her Instagram account.

Now Lady Gaga is joining in those supporting Cardi B, posting a picture of the two together with the message, "It is so hard to be a woman in this industry. What it takes, how hard we work through the disrespectful challenges, just to make art. I love you Cardi. You deserve your awards. Let’s celebrate her fight. Lift her up and honor her. She is brave."

It is so hard to be a woman in this industry. What it takes, how hard we work through the disrespectful challenges, just to make art. I love you Cardi. You deserve your awards. Let’s celebrate her fight. Lift her up & honor her. She is brave. pic.twitter.com/lunY27vn3E — Lady Gaga (@ladygaga) February 13, 2019

During the awards, Lady Gaga also used her acceptance speech to turn a spotlight towards mental health. She spoke about how proud she was to be a part of A Star Is Born, which talked honestly about the issue. "A lot of artists deal with that, and we got to take care of each other" she said while accepting her GRAMMY. "So if you see somebody that's hurting, don't look away. And if you're hurting, even though it might be hard, try to find that bravery within yourself to dive deep and go tell somebody and take them up in your head with you."

