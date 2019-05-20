Lil Nas X Blasts Past Justin Bieber and Ed Sheeran on YouTube

The race is on for "song of the summer", and Lil Nas X is galloping towards an early lead.

On Friday, the cameo-packed video for the rapper's "Old Town Road" was released against some stiff competition from the dynamic duo of Ed Sheeran and Justin Bieber. The pair also dropped a visual for their own breezy summer entry, "I Don't Care."

Both clips instantly skyrocketed up the "most viewed" list on YouTube, but the time-traveling mini-movie from Lil Nas X and Billy Ray Cyrus is currently ahead.

With over 37 million views, "Old Town Road" was the top trending video on all of YouTube Monday morning, beating out the green screen fun from Bieber and Sheeran. At over 31 million views, "I Don't Care" offers some ridiculous outfits and uncountable, rewatchable moments from two of pop's brightest stars, but so far it hasn't been enough to top the most viral song of 2019.

On Monday, Lil Nas X also announced a partial tracklist for his upcoming EP, and teased a big guest star featured on the project. "I’m on a song with one of my favorite artists ever" he tweeted. "I’m not allowed to talk about it but he’s a legend and genius. Thankful for this opportunity."

The EP is titled 7, and is due out next month. So far, X has teased tracks titled "panini", "bring u down", and "rodeo."

Watch both amazing videos below.

Lil Nas X featuring Billy Ray Cyrus - "Old Town Road"

Ed Sheeran & Justin Bieber - "I Don't Care"