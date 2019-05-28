Miley Cyrus Announces 'SHE IS COMING', Performs 3 New Songs

Miley Cyrus is set for new music this week, and this weekend she treated fans to an early preview.

The "We Can't Stop" singer has revealed plans for SHE IS COMING, a new collection of songs due out on Friday. It is her first project since 2017's Younger Now and last year's collaboration with Mark Ronson, "Nothing Breaks Like A Heart." Monday, Miley posted the cover art, featuring a black and white photo of herself in a cropped Sex Pistols shirt.

Over the weekend, Cyrus gave fans an earlier sample of SHE IS COMING, debuting three new songs live during BBC Radio 1’s Big Weekend. “Mother’s Nature”, “Catitude”, and “Dream” were all a part of the singer's set at the UK event. You can watch snippets of each below.

.@MileyCyrus performing her upcoming single “Cattitude”. Are you excited for its release? -- pic.twitter.com/IS0Zbe0r4R — Music News Facts (@musicnews_facts) May 25, 2019

SHE IS COMING will be released on May 31st, just days before Cyrus is set to appear in the new season of Black Mirror. Miley will be in one of the three new episodes premiering on June 5th on Netflix.