The Moment When Billie Eilish Finally Met Justin Bieber
After years of fandom and a few DMs, the two came together at Coachella
If you Belieb it, you can be it.
Longtime Justin Bieber supporter Billie Eilish leveled up on Saturday, finally getting to meet the Purpose singer in person at Coachella.
Eilish recently shared on Ellen that Bieber has just started following her, years after the "you should see me in a crown" star sent him a direct message on Twitter. After linking up on social media, Justin shared a screenshot with her of a message she sent the singer in 2014. "It was like, hey Justin I just wanted to talk" she laughed on Ellen, remembering the message. "How are you? Please answer."
The DM went IRL on Saturday, with Bieber manager Scooter Braun and others capturing the first meeting.
She finally met the kid. @billieeilish @justinbieber beautiful moment! pic.twitter.com/nnITElz3qe— Scooter Braun (@scooterbraun) April 15, 2019
So precious -- pic.twitter.com/mIxG1Xjpuk— Lindsey♡ (@lindss_hall) April 15, 2019
billie and @justinbieber together at #Coachella pic.twitter.com/pvhWOAqjMv— billie eilish updates (@eilishupdates2) April 15, 2019
Eilish wowed the crowd at Coachella, jumping from palpable emotional moment to rattling rock intensity. She arrived at weekend one with the number one album in the country, the excellent and dynamic WHEN WE ALL FALL ASLEEP, WHERE DO WE GO? Her visit to the top spot makes her the first person ever born in the 2000s to hold the position.