Nicki Minaj Remixes Meek Mill, Drops "Hard White" Video

2019 was uncommonly quiet for Nicki Minaj, but the Queen star roared into February with a few big drops to make her presence known this weekend.

First Minaj debuted her latest video, a creeptastic and ritualistic clip for "Hard White." Nicki rules over all kinds of creatures from the dark to the desert, rapping "I ain't never play the ho position, I ain't ever have to strip to get the pole position. Hoes is dissin? Okay, these hoes is wishin. You're in no position to come for O's position." When her album was first released, the twitter-consensus was that these lines were about Cardi B, but that has since been denied.

The "Chun-Li" rapper also returned to her Queen Radio show over the weekend. Besides stirring up the internet by joking about being pregnant, Minaj debuted two new songs. In addition to jumping on the remix to "Drip Too Hard" with Lil Baby and Gunna, she also added her own raw spin to Drake and Meek Mill's "Going Bad."

Minaj is set to kick off a tour in Europe later this month with Juice WRLD. You can find the full list of dates here.