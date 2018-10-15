What Happened? Ariana Grande And Pete Davidson Reportedly End Engagement

One song, one pig, and countless tattoos later, the love affair between Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson seems to have come to an end.

TMZ reported on Sunday that the couple has broken up and have called off their engagement. According to the site, the split went down this weekend with both deciding it wasn't the right time for their relationship. "Our source says while things may be done for the couple for now, the two aren't ruling out the possibility of anything in the future" says TMZ.

Grande and Davidson shocked the world when they announced their engagement in May, just weeks after the two began dating. From there the public romance only got bigger and louder, with the couple continuously getting tattoos in each other's honor, and Grande even naming a song on her new Sweetener album after Davidson.

In September, the couple added to their household with a pet pig, named Piggy Smallz. In typical fashion, Davidson got a tattoo to mark the moment.

After spending the summer together and following along as Grande promoted her new album, Davidson got back to work on Saturday Night Live. The comedian addressed his whirlwind romance on the season's first episode. "No one can believe it, and I can't believe it" said Davidson of their engagement during Weekend Update. "Yeah I get it. She's the number one pop star in the world, and I'm that guy from SNL everyone thinks is in desperate need of more blood."

Davidson talked about the song titled "Pete Davidson" during his comments on SNL, mentioning how he doesn't receive royalties for the song and how he might be haunted by it in the future if they were to breakup. "In ten years if god forbid that ever happened, there will be a song called 'Pete Davidson' playing in speakers at Kmart, and I'll be working there."

For her part, Grande has been mostly away from the spotlight since the passing of her ex-boyfriend Mac Miller in September. In the meantime we've gotten mostly Instagram stories of Piggy Smallz and the hint of new music on Twitter.

music is the best medicine -- — Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) October 1, 2018

tell me how good it feels to be needed pic.twitter.com/myoGc788uV — Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) October 5, 2018

According to TMZ, "the two still have love for each other, but things are over romantically."

