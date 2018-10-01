Serena Williams Sings "I Touch Myself" To Raise Awareness For Breast Cancer Screenings
October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month
October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month, and Serena Williams is stepping out of her "comfort zone" to help save some lives.
Williams posted a video of herself topless and singing "I Touch Myself" this weekend, all for the very important efforts of the I Touch Myself Project.
"I’ve recorded a version of The Divinyls global hit “I Touch Myself” to remind women to self-check regularly" says Serena in the caption. "Yes, this put me out of my comfort zone, but I wanted to do it because it’s an issue that affects all women of all colors, all around the world. Early detection is key - it saves so many lives. I just hope this helps to remind women of that."
Launched in Australia in 2014, the I Touch Myself Project was created to encourage women to self-check themselves for signs of breast cancer. The campaign was launched in memory of Divinyls' lead singer Chrissy Amphlett, who released the song in 1990. Amphlett passed away following a fight with the disease in 2013.
You can find out more about the I Touch Myself Project here.