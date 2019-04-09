Taylor Swift Donates $113,000 to LGBTQ Activist Group

Taylor Swift is lending her support to an important cause in her home state of Tennessee.

The Reputation singer has made a $113,000 donation to the Tennessee Equality Project, for their work in defending the LGBTQ community against harmful bills in the Tennessee Legislature.

In a note to the group's leader, Swift praised their efforts and thanked them for standing up against a series of bills known as the "slate of hate." She has added her voice against bills including one allowing adoption agencies to discriminate against same-sex couples.

INCREDIBLE: Taylor Swift just made a sizable donation to @tnequality and wrote a heartfelt note thanking the organization for its work in trying to defeat the anti-LGBTQ "slate of hate" in Tennessee. #tnleg pic.twitter.com/cChF3Esd4Q — Nick Morrow (@NRMorrow) April 8, 2019

"I always have and always will cast my vote based on which candidate will protect and fight for the human rights I believe we all deserve in this country" Swift wrote in October as she spoke out for a candidate in the US Senate race. "I believe in the fight for LGBTQ rights, and that any form of discrimination based on sexual orientation or gender is wrong."

The Tennessee Equality Project are "honored and grateful" for the donation from Swift, adding "she sees our struggle in Tennessee and continues to add her voice with so many good people, including religious leaders, who are speaking out for love in the face of fear."

You can find more information about the Tennessee Equality Project here.