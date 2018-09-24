Watch "Weird Al" Fill In For Weezer During "Africa" Video

Are you ready to take one step deeper into the Toto-sized hole that Weezer has blown in the universe?

What started as an internet campaign has become one of the biggest songs of the year and an ever-present part of our reality. First Weezer covered Toto, then Toto covered Weezer, then "Weird Al" Yankovic joined Weezer for a performance of the song, and now "Werid Al" has become Weezer for the video for the song.

In fact all of Weezer has been swapped out for this performance video, but it's the recent Hollywood Walk Of Fame Star recipient "Weird Al" that goes full Rivers for the occasion.

In other Weezer news, they recently released the song "California Snow" from the upcoming film Spell. You can check it out here.

