Where Was Rihanna During The VMAs?

As “Havana” singer Camila Cabello was cleaning up at the MTV VMAs, RiRi was out in Havana living her best life.

Rihanna posted this video to Instagram on Monday night, twirling along to “Summertime Magic” by Childish Gambino.

do-ya-luh-me-too-? ---- A post shared by badgalriri (@badgalriri) on Aug 20, 2018 at 5:11pm PDT

Excuse us while we put this detective hat on. This Fenty, lace, detective hat.

Last week Rihanna was spotted in Havana filming something on set. Last week, Donald Glover was also spotted in Havana filming something called Guava Island with the same director who helped on his “This Is America” video. Donald Glover is Childish Gambino, the same Childish Gambino who sings “Summertime Magic”, the SAME SONG RIHANNA IS LISTENING TO! People! Guava Island is Summertime Magic, Summertime Magic is Guava Island! Rihanna is going to star in the new Childish Gambino video!

(catches breath)

Or maybe it’s a coincidence and everyone loves to vacation in Cuba. We’ll have to wait and see.

