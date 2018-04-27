Mike "The Situation" Is Engaged

By Angela Domino

Congrats to Mike Sorrentino aka "The Situation" from Jersey Shore and Lauren Pesce on their engagement!

While Ronnie was unsure about his relationship, Mike knew exactly what he wanted. On last night's episode of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation, Mike gushed about his loved for Lauren stating he knew she was THE ONE. He told the gang he knew he wanted to propose to her very soon.

The longtime couple posted on their Instagram yesterday to announce the news. Check out the pictures below.......

Ok, so how do we get on the invite list?