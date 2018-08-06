Adam Levine Flubs Up With The VMAs

Adam Levine confessed he made a mistake in his MTV rant!

Adam hasn't been to pleased with MTV's Video Music Awards because they usually snub Maroon 5, but this year he added a bonus to his shade. He thought they didn't nominate Childish Gambino's "This Is America" at all, which led him to an epic rant. He later back tracked and realized Gambino was nominated for seven VMAs and quickly wrote a semi-apology.

MY BAAAAD!