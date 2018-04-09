All The Stars Who Revealed They Were Preggo This Weekend

It's baby season!

Hollywood keep your eyes pealed on the perfect baby gift, a few celebs revealed that they are preggers over the weekend.

Friday, Kate Hudson posted a video of her baby reveal saying she's beeing off social media because her baby bump has her sick than ever.

Saturday, Cardi B crushed all rumors by revealing she IS pregnant during her performance on SNL.

Sunday, Kenya Moore announced she is expecting her first child during the Real Housewives of Atlanta: Reunion Part 1.

You are sooooo sweet for this thank you! https://t.co/P2NrFt9WCU — KENYA MOORE (@KenyaMoore) April 9, 2018

Congrats to all the beautiful moms!