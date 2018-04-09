All The Stars Who Revealed They Were Preggo This Weekend
Pregnancy is in the air in Hollywood!
It's baby season!
Hollywood keep your eyes pealed on the perfect baby gift, a few celebs revealed that they are preggers over the weekend.
Friday, Kate Hudson posted a video of her baby reveal saying she's beeing off social media because her baby bump has her sick than ever.
SURPRISE!!! -- If you’ve wondered why I’ve been so absent on my social channels it’s because I have never been more sick! It was the most sick first trimester of all my children. Boomerangs have made me nauseous, Superzoom is an easy way to have my head in the toilet, food instagrams make me queezy and thinking too much about insta stories made me even more exhausted than I already had been. If you’ve seen me out and about smiling and pretending like everything is amazing... I was lying! BUT! I have broken through on the other end of that and rediscovering the joys of insta/snap. We have been trying to keep this pregnancy under the radar for as long as possible but I’m a poppin now! And it’s too darn challenging to hide, and frankly hiding is more exhausting then just coming out with it! My kids, Danny, myself and the entire family are crazy excited! A little girl on the way --
A post shared by Kate Hudson (@katehudson) on
Saturday, Cardi B crushed all rumors by revealing she IS pregnant during her performance on SNL.
The love I’m receiving is overwhelming--! I can’t thank you enough for always finding the time to share your support!! Thank you a million times @badgalriri
A post shared by Cardi B Official IG (@iamcardib) on
Sunday, Kenya Moore announced she is expecting her first child during the Real Housewives of Atlanta: Reunion Part 1.
You are sooooo sweet for this thank you! https://t.co/P2NrFt9WCU— KENYA MOORE (@KenyaMoore) April 9, 2018
Congrats to all the beautiful moms!