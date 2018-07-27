Amber Rose Says Gwyneth Paltrow Is Becky With The Good Hair

Amber Rose is biting her tongue this morning!

Yesterday she openly blurted in the Make Speidi Famous Again podcast who she thought Beyonce was calling "Becky with the good hair." She hands down had a full on theory why it was Gwyneth Paltrow!

The word traveled lightening fast that Gwyneth had to release a statement saying it was 100% NOT true. Amber Rose even tweeted a semi-apology.

Do you agree with Amber Rose?!