American Idol Winner Maddie Poppe Makes A Big Confession After Win

No surprises over here!

May 23, 2018
Minnie

Allen Berezovsky/Getty Images

Categories: 
Entertainment
Features

Maddie Poppe was on Live with Kelly and Ryan after her big American Idol win when she leaked a big confession...she saw the winner card! 

She admitted both her and runner-up Caleb took a peak at the winner card before the announcement because Ryan wasn't too great at hiding the card.

Caleb also made the announcement that Maddie and him are in a relationship! 

Looks like it doesn't really matter who the winner was, we'll be seeing the couple together everywhere.

 

Tags: 
Entertainment News
Gossip
American Idol
celebrity news