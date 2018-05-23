American Idol Winner Maddie Poppe Makes A Big Confession After Win

Maddie Poppe was on Live with Kelly and Ryan after her big American Idol win when she leaked a big confession...she saw the winner card!

She admitted both her and runner-up Caleb took a peak at the winner card before the announcement because Ryan wasn't too great at hiding the card.

Caleb also made the announcement that Maddie and him are in a relationship!

Looks like it doesn't really matter who the winner was, we'll be seeing the couple together everywhere.