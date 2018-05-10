Ariana Grande And Mac Miller Split!
There's No Tears Left To Cry.
Ariana Grande and Mac Miller have secretly split, but will remain best friends.
#ArianaGrande and #MacMiller split because of this... ---- Full story link in bio. #Arianators #relationships #celebcouples #entertainmentnews
The couple decided to make the change when their music careers began to get too busy for them to focus on their relationship. Rumors say it's been a few weeks since the two split and their continuous support for each other have left fans blindsided.
Mac Miller recently tweeted some love to Ari when she released her first single "No Tears Left To Cry" off her new album "Sweenter."
very proud of this girl right here ❤️— Mac (@MacMiller) April 20, 2018
Welcome back. We missed you.
One of a kind. https://t.co/aUJC9UL9fb
Will they get back together after Ariana's tour is over?