Ariana Grande And Mac Miller Split!

May 10, 2018
Ariana Grande and Mac Miller have secretly split, but will remain best friends. 

The couple decided to make the change when their music careers began to get too busy for them to focus on their relationship. Rumors say it's been a few weeks since the two split and their continuous support for each other have left fans blindsided. 

Mac Miller recently tweeted some love to Ari when she released her first single "No Tears Left To Cry" off her new album "Sweenter."

Will they get back together after Ariana's tour is over?

