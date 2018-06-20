Ariana Grande And Nicki Minaj Drop 'Bed' Music Video Teaser

Nicki Minaj and Ariana Grande have become besties after their first song together, "Side to Side," off of Ariana's last album, Dangerous Woman.

The duo released another single last night for Ariana's new album Sweetener called "The Light Is Coming."

Nicki Minaj also teased the video for "Bed" featuring Ariana Grande off her new album, Queen, which is slamming the charts.

SLAYAGE OVERLOAD!

Check out the steamy video below.