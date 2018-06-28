Ariana Grande And Pete Davidson's Karaoke Duet Is The Cutest
Party FOMO!
June 28, 2018
Ariana Grande celebrated her 25th birthday with a giant karaoke party and we're having some serious FOMO!
Of course, her fiance Pete Davidson had to join Ari for a duet. The couple sang Evanescene's "Bring Me To Life." S'cute!
ariana grande and pete davidson doing evanescence karaoke is how we all know that this is true love pic.twitter.com/RZedDblUuO— xx (@xxheathheathxx) June 27, 2018
imagine being at a karaoke bar and it’s your turn to sing but you’re going up after ariana grande... pic.twitter.com/3r3JneFHOa— zach -- (@nyczach) June 27, 2018
LBVS.