Ariana Grande And Pete Davidson's Karaoke Duet Is The Cutest

Party FOMO!

June 28, 2018
Minnie

PictureGroup

Categories: 
Entertainment
Features

Ariana Grande celebrated her 25th birthday with a giant karaoke party and we're having some serious FOMO! 

Of course, her fiance Pete Davidson had to join Ari for a duet. The couple sang Evanescene's "Bring Me To Life." S'cute! 

LBVS. 

Tags: 
Entertainment
birthday
karaoke
Party
Ariana Grande

Upcoming Events

29 Jun
B96 Cares! B96 Cares
30 Jun
dd's Discounts Grand Opening Celebration with JAY-Z & Beyoncé Ticket Giveaway dd's Discount
05 Jul
JANELLE MONÁE THE CHICAGO THEATRE Chicago Theatre
20 Jul
Summer Shandy Fridays McBride's on 52
View More Events