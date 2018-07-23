Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson's Wedding Plans

"We're annoying AF" - Ariana Grande

It's no secret that Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson are all about the PDA. The PDA is so strong fans are already putting the pieces together on when and what to expect from their wedding.

Rumor has it that they will tie the knot on 8/4/18 because 8418 was Pete's father's FDNY (New York City Fire Department) number who passed away on 9/11 during the attacks.

Let the countdown begin!

