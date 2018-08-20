Ariana Grande Gets Emotional After Reflecting On Manchester Attack

Ariana Grande gets emotional reflecting on the Manchester Attack and how that has effected her as an artist.

Ariana released her latest album, Sweetener on Friday and her song "Get Well Soon" has been getting a lot of attention.

According to Rolling Stone, Arianators think "Get Well Soon" is 100% in memory of the Manchester attack victims "because of its length (5 minutes and 22 seconds for May 22nd, the date of the attack) and for an extended 40 seconds of silence at the end of the track".

Watch her emotional interview below.