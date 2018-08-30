Ariana Grande Gets Huge Anime Tattoo

Ariana Grande hit the tattoo palor once again!

This time she went for something HUGE compared to her other tiny tats. Ariana inked her forearm with the character Chihiro from the anime movie, Spirited Away.

Recently the popstar made a movie reference on her Twitter, which made us giggle if you've seen the classic film.

pete and i just ate like the parents from spirited away — Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) August 24, 2018

Looks like the movie really spoke to her soul. Ariana commented on her social media how much she loved the character and the meaning behind Chihiro's growth in the world that relates to her personal endeavors.

Unfortunately, a lot of fans are NOT happy with her new tattoo. Do you love it or hate it?