Ariana Grande Gets A Serious Injury During Carpool Karaoke
Call 911!
August 8, 2018
Ariana Grande got a big boo-boo while filming Carpool Karaoke with James Corden!
The pop star shared that she seriouly injured her hand after having SO much fun on set. Luckily she showed off her bandage in high spirits and everything seems okay.
but i LOVE my bandage it looks sick @JKCorden i’ll be ok one day pic.twitter.com/uBABjvksVP— Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) August 7, 2018
We know one thing's for sure, we can't wait to see the episode!
i’ve ...... never had more fun https://t.co/eXZzP5zmwR— Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) August 7, 2018
that was the best day ever @JKCorden thank you so much to you and your incredible crew and band and writers ! sm fun. can’t wait for y’all to seeeee what we been up to.— Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) August 8, 2018