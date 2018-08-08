Ariana Grande Gets A Serious Injury During Carpool Karaoke

Call 911!

August 8, 2018
Minnie
LAS VEGAS, NV - MAY 20: Ariana Grande performs at the 2018 Billboard Music Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on May 20, 2018 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

© PictureGroup

Ariana Grande got a big boo-boo while filming Carpool Karaoke with James Corden! 

The pop star shared that she seriouly injured her hand after having SO much fun on set. Luckily she showed off her bandage in high spirits and everything seems okay. 

We know one thing's for sure, we can't wait to see the episode!

