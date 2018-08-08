Ariana Grande Gets A Serious Injury During Carpool Karaoke

Ariana Grande got a big boo-boo while filming Carpool Karaoke with James Corden!

The pop star shared that she seriouly injured her hand after having SO much fun on set. Luckily she showed off her bandage in high spirits and everything seems okay.

but i LOVE my bandage it looks sick @JKCorden i’ll be ok one day pic.twitter.com/uBABjvksVP — Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) August 7, 2018

We know one thing's for sure, we can't wait to see the episode!

i’ve ...... never had more fun https://t.co/eXZzP5zmwR — Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) August 7, 2018