Ariana Grande Has New Man After Split With Mac Miller

May 22, 2018
Minnie
Entertainment
Ariana Grande has a new boo and he's definitely making her smile. 

Grande recently split with rapper BF, Mac Miller, at the end of April, but rumors say the relationship has been rocky for a while and they remain BFFs. 

So who's this lucky new guy?

The pop star is "casually dating" SNL star Pete Davidson, who is also freshly out of a relationship. The pair met on set when she was on the show in 2016. 

They've been spotted cuddle on dates around NYC.

 

 

 

 

