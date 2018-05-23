Ariana Grande Snaps At A Fan For Criticizing Her Split With Mac Miller

Ariana Grande clapsback at a fan for critizing her break-up with Mac Miller.

The pop star stated, "How absurd you minimize female self-respect and self-worth by saying someone should stay in a toxic relationship."

Apparently, Mac Miller has been suffering with some dark troubles which includes maintaining sobriety and Ariana could no longer be his light.

She continued by saying," I am not a babysitter or a mother and no woman should feel that they need to be." Preach.