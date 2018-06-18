Ariana Grande Tweets To Leave Her And Her Man Alone

Don't be a hater!

June 18, 2018
Ariana Grande is saying STOP raining on her parade!

The pop star is still getting hate from her quick engagement with Pete Davidson and they haters won't leave her alone. 

These trolls better listen up because she's gunna explain herself once and that's it. Maybe they need a little sweenter. ;) 

Oop! #ArianaGrande says she’s happy with her mansss #PeteDavidson ---- #AintNoHidingBih

