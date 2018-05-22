Ariana Grande Tweets A Sweet Message On Manchester Bombing Anniversary

May 22, 2018
Ariana sent out her heart in a tweet this morning. Today marks the anniversay for the Manchester bombing that occured at her concert. The terror attack by Suicide bomber Salman Abedi killed 22 people attending Ariana's concert. 

CNN reports, "Manchester will mark the day with a series of events including a memorial service at the city's cathedral and a musical tribute which will take place in the evening."

Arianators and the city is coming together today and the 22 angels will never be forgotten. 

 

