Ariana Grande's Engagement Ring Revealed!

Ariana Grande is head over heals in love with Pete Davidson!

Yesterday rumors went flying that the couple got engaged about a week ago.

Soon fans realized Ariana has been wearing her ring open to the public this entire time!

The couple were spotted having a blast at Disneyland last night! Were they celebrating the big news?

Video of @ArianaGrande & Pete Davidson at Disneyland recently pic.twitter.com/RXs1MUGGxD — Ariana Grande Update -- (@ArianatorFallen) June 12, 2018

Is the engagement too soon?