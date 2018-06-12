Ariana Grande's Engagement Ring Revealed!

Did she confirm the engagement?

Ariana Grande is head over heals in love with Pete Davidson! 

Yesterday rumors went flying that the couple got engaged about a week ago.

Soon fans realized Ariana has been wearing her ring open to the public this entire time! 

-- at that --!!! #ArianaGrande’s engagement ring is HUGE -- #arianators #engagementring #tiffanyandco

A post shared by B96Chicago (@b96chicago) on

The couple were spotted having a blast at Disneyland last night! Were they celebrating the big news?

Is the engagement too soon? 

