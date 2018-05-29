Arie Luyendyk Jr. Says The Bachelor Betrayed Him

The Bachelor's Arie Luyendyk Jr. had a recent interview with GQ and he's letting it all out!

Obvisouly, he's known for the most dramatic proposal in Bachelor history by breaking up with his original fiance for the runner up. Arie says it was completely edited and it didn't go down as dramatic as we saw.

He is so much in his feelings on how he was protrayed that he admitted he is "100 percent betrayed" by the network.

Will The Bachelor make it up to him?

Arie ended the interview with how happy his relationship with Lauren is going and their big wedding plans to get hitched next summer in Hawaii.

Watch the famous split here.