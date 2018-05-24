Ashton Kutcher Gets Ellen DeGeneres In Tears!
Friends helping friends!
May 24, 2018
Ellen gets a very special surprise from her neighbor, Ashton Kutcher when he stopped by her show yesterday.
Kutcher emphasised how Ellen is always helping other people so he wanted to help her with a HUGE cause. Catching the host TOTALLY off guard, Kutcher says he partnered with a new investment company Ripple to donate about $4 million to Ellen's wildlife foundation to save the gorillas!
Watch the super cute surprise below.